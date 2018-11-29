Live Nativity day canceled for storm threat

VW independent/submitted information

Due to the potential for severe weather, the Live Nativity event on Saturday, December 1, at Jennings Road Church of Christ has been canceled. This is the first time in the event’s history that an evening of the event has had to be canceled.

The good news is Friday’s event will run an hour later, from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m., instead of ending at 8:30 that evening. The church apologizes for any inconvenience.

Jennings Road Church of Christ is located at 1124 Jennings Road in Van Wert.