WCS names Christmas contest winner

VW independent/submitted information

WREN — The winner of the Wren Christmas Society’s “Create Your Own Christmas Scene” contest was Reese Saum, a fourth-grader at Crestview Elementary School.

Reese was given the honor of flipping the switch to turn all the lights on in Wren for this year’s holiday season.

The Wren Christmas Society would like to thank all children who participated in the contest.

Next up for the Christmas Society will be visits by Santa and Mrs. Claus in Wren on Saturday, December 15, and Friday and Saturday, December 21-22, from 6-8 pm. Carriage rides and hot cocoa and cookies will be available during Santa hours again this year.