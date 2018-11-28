Stuckey managing partner for CPA firm

DEFIANCE –Tyson L. Stuckey, CPA, CVA, MAFM, was recently elected by the board of directors of Shultz Huber & Associates to serve as the firm’s managing partner. This appointment comes after the shareholders voted to restructure the firm’s governance model and move away from an executive committee model of governance.

“As we continue to grow as a firm, in terms of the number and size of clients we partner with, the number of our firm’s offices, the number of team members within the firm, and the resources that we have available for our clients, we felt we needed a different form of governance than how we’ve been structured,” said Stuckey. “This change will allow us to adapt and respond more quickly to changes in addition to allowing us to simplify and expedite our decision-making abilities.”

As managing partner, Stuckey is responsible for the firm’s strategic direction and operations. This includes working with the shareholder group to set long-term and short-term goals and implement strategies and initiatives as they relate to these goals. Stuckey will report to the board of directors, which is made up of shareholders Barbara L. Kohnen, Anthony L. Gericke, Robin K. Brinegar, Stacey A. Baer, S. Rob Bourn Jr., Kimberly A. Ray, and Steven S. Samples.

In addition to his responsibilities as managing partner, Stuckey will continue to serve clients of the firm. As a shareholder himself, Stuckey provides accounting, auditing, and taxation services. He also assists business owners with determining a value for their company, succession planning, gifting, estate values, sales, and mergers.

Stuckey’s education includes a bachelor’s degree in accounting, business information systems, and mathematics from Goshen College. He also holds a master’s degree in accounting and financial management from DeVry University’s Keller Graduate School of Management.

A CPA in both Ohio and Indiana, Stuckey is also a certified valuation analyst. He stays current in the industry with involvement in several professional organizations, including the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Ohio Society of Certified Public Accounts and the National Association of Certified Valuation Analysts.

Stuckey is actively involved in several community civic and professional organizations, as well as his church. In the past, he has also enjoyed devoting time to teaching the next generation of accounting and finance professionals at several area colleges and universities.

Shultz Huber & Associates Inc. is a full-service accounting, tax and business consulting CPA firm specializing in assisting businesses and their owners plan for their future and achieve their goals in an ever-changing financial and regulatory environment. Offices are located in Archbold