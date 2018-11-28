St. Mark’s to have children’s holiday event

VW independent/submitted information

Join in the fun from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, December 8, when all children ages preschool through fifth grade and their families are invited to come and celebrate the birth of Jesus.

This free event will be fun for the whole family and will include Christmas crafts, cookie decorating, and having family portraits taken at the manger scene (costumes included).

A pancake breakfast will also be served.

Area residents can start this Christmas season with Jesus at the center of their activities.

The church is locatedat the corner of Washington and Sycamore streets in Van Wert. For more information, contact the church office at 419.238.6336 or visit the church website at www.stmarkslutheranvw.com.