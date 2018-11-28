Shawnee defeats Lincolnview bowlers

Van Wert independent sports

CELINA — Shawnee defeated Lincolnview in boys’ and girls’ bowling at Plaza Lanes in Celina on Tuesday.

Shawnee 2096 Lincolnview 1942 (boys)

Brad Korte (143, 144) and Logan Daegar (158, 129) each rolled a 287, but the Lancers came up short against the Indians.

Jerron Taylor (153, 99) finished with a 253, followed by Justin Braun (140), Drew Motycka (111) and James Reinhart (98).

Shawnee 2221 Lincolnview 1879 (girls)

Shiann Kraft enjoyed a 317 series (160, 157) against Shawnee, while Alicia Rist rolled a 265 series (136, 129).

Kenzie Sealscott finished with a 251 (109, 142), followed by Maria Sarvar’s 198 (100, 98), Amy Beair (98) and Marissa Parsons (84).

Lincolnview will take on Lima Sr. on December 11.