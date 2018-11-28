Read & Review Book Club sets meeting

VW independent/submitted information

The Read & Review Book Club will meet at noon Thursday, December 6, in the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall in Van Wert.

The group will participate in a book discussion of Winter Garden by Kristen Hannah led by Connie Weber. Everyone should bring their favorite Christmas cookies to share. A $2.50 offering shall be collected for the group’s mission work.

Everyone is welcome to bring a sack lunch and participate in this book review.