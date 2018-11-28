Patrol: ‘Lights for Lives’ event a success

VW independent/submitted information

FINDLAY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the sixth annual “Lights for Lives” event was a successful operation once again, showing what can be accomplished by law enforcement working cooperatively in a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional effort.

In the spirit of collaboration, the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Findlay District participated, as well as nearly 30 law enforcement agencies in northwest Ohio from Williams, Fulton, Lucas, Defiance, Henry, Wood, Putnam, Paulding, Hancock, Van Wert, Allen, and Hardin counties.

“Lights for Lives” is a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional, cooperative enforcement campaign focused on officers activating their overhead lights and stopping vehicles that have committed traffic violations to save as many lives as possible. It began at midnight November 20and ran through midnight November 22 to kick off the holiday driving season.

Fortunately, no lives were lost in traffic crashes in northwest Ohio during the 48-hour period, due to this cooperative focused effort. During the 48-hour operation, officers reported stopping more than 2,000 vehicles and issuing nearly 1,000 citations.

More than 100 safety belt citations were issued, while 39 impaired drivers were removed from Ohio’s roadways. Further, there were more than 75 criminal arrests, including felonies and misdemeanors, while 30 of those arrested involved drugs.

On behalf of all law enforcement that participated in “Lights for Lives”, the Patrol would like to remind motorists this holiday season to always buckle up, as it is the one thing most likely to save their life. Additionally, motorists must remember to plan ahead and never operate a vehicle when impaired by drugs and/or alcohol.