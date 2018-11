New restaurant opens

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribboncutting ceremony Tuesday for D’Amici’s Italian Ristorante, 706 W. Ervin Road in Van Wert. The new restaurant offers a variety of Italian cuisine, including a number of gluten-free items, and is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Here, owner David Shobe cuts the ribbon to open the restaurant. Chamber photo