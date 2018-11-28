Mary M. Dellinger

Mary M. Dellinger, 97, of Willshire, died early Monday morning, November 26, 2018, at the Laurels of Shane Hill in Rockford.

She was born February 1, 1921, in Decatur, Indiana, the daughter of Charles Franklin and Mary (Plummer) Steele, who both preceded her in death. On November 7, 1939, she married Fermin Davis Dellinger, who died March 10, 2004.

Survivors include three children, Rebecca (Horst) Steinke of Decatur, Indiana, Thomas M. Dellinger of Delaware, and James S. Dellinger of Willshire; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A son, Richard Dellinger; one grandson; a sister; and five brothers also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, November 30, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Eugene Boone officiating. Private graveside services for the family will follow.

Visitation is from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

