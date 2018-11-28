L’view bd. hears about D.C. trip; hires maintenance super

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Three Lincolnview sixth-graders who took a recent trip to Washington, D.C., shared their experiences with the Lincolnview Local Board of Education on Tuesday.

Sylvia Longstreth, Maddie Gerdeman, and Abby Dixon, along with other classmates, saw various monuments and memorials, the Library of Congress, Ford’s Theatre, the U.S. Supreme Court building, Mount Vernon, and took a U.S. Capitol tour. The group also took part in a solemn moment at Arlington National Cemetery.

“We had a chance to do the laying of the wreath, and it was cool to watch the soldiers change guard,” Gerdeman told the board.

The group also made a stop at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, on the way home, and sixth-grade teacher Chad Kraner said he was pleased with the trip.

“Overall, it was a great trip,” Kraner said. “Many good memories were made and every year so many new places are available to see at Washington, D.C.”

Superintendent Jeff Snyder also made the trip and he echoed Kraner’s thoughts.

“What a learning experience,” Snyder said of the trip. “It’s an emotional roller coaster for some of the things you do.”

During his report to the board, Snyder thanked the Lincolnview community for renewing the district’s five-year, permanent improvement levy earlier this month.

“I can’t thank them enough for supporting our school district and having the trust with the school board and the direction they’re leading us,” Snyder said. “Since 1974, that levy has passed and it’s good to see it pass again.”

“The money, besides using it for buildings and grounds, will go for school safety upgrades and buses,” Snyder added.

Snyder also noted that new security and safety enhancements are planned for December and January.

Elementary Principal Nita Meyer and Junior High/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall said the recent Veterans Day program was a complete success, as was the school’s annual Thanksgiving feast. It was noted that Cooper Farms donated food for the feast.

Meyer also said she received good news from the Ohio Improvement Process.

“We received a letter that we’ve now moved up to ‘independent school status’, so we are no longer in a watch, and we’re super excited about it,” Meyer said. “We’re not going to stop doing what we’ve been doing, we’re still going to keep pushing on.”

In other business, the board honored the state boys’ and girls’ cross country teams, along with board member Eric Germann, who was named to the Ohio School Boards Association 2018 All-Ohio School Board.

In addition, the board approved a trip for Germann to attend the National School Board Association Equity Symposium and Advocacy Institute in Washington, D.C., January 26-29.

Board members approved the fiscal five-year forecast and hired Jason Maples as the district’s new maintenance supervisor/transportation coordinator, Christie Wendel and Marla Kemler as co-senior class advisors, and Jarred Sawyer as junior high wrestling coach.

The board also approved a list of unpaid volunteer assistant coaches for the winter sports season, including Kailey Denman, junior high and high school cheerleading; Neil Korte and Tyla Mason, boys’ and girls’ club bowling; Steve Bollenbacher, junior high boys’ basketball; Caden Ringwald, freshman basketball; and Angie Williamson and Torrey Walker, junior high girls’ basketball.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 19, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.