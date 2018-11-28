David B. Scott

David B. Scott, 54, of Van Wert, died early Tuesday morning, November 27, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born November 13, 1964, in Van Wert, the son of Sharon R. (Feasby) Scott, who preceded him in death, and Bernard P. Scott, who survives in Van Wert. On July 30, 2016, he married the love of his life, Debora E. McCague, who also survives.

David was a 1983 graduate of Crestview High School, where he played baseball and football. He retired from Federal-Mogul Corporation after 33 years, and was a member of United Steelworkers Union 14742.

David coached Little League baseball for a time and was a member of the American Pool League. He enjoyed woodworking and making cornhole boards and wall plaques.

Other survivors include his stepchildren, Katie (Adam) Muir of Antwerp, and Kody McCague and Sabrina Gergely, both of Van Wert; a sister, Judy Reiter of Van Wert; and four stepgrandchildren, Olivander McCague, Makenzie, Madison and Johnny Muir.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, November 30, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 29, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: The American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.