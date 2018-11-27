Random Thoughts: Thank you and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around high school basketball, state championship football, a weird weekend in college football and a note of thanks.

Time for hoops

The 2018-2019 girls’ basketball season tipped off over the weekend, and their boys counterparts will follow suit this weekend.

Van Wert and Crestview were supposed to open the season on Friday, but the game has been postponed until January 5. The Knights will play at Miller City on Saturday, while the Cougars will play at Lincolnview on Saturday.

Look for Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert previews this week.

Championship weekend

Seven state championship football games will be played Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, which will always be Fawcett Stadium to me.

Of the seven, the Division VI title game between Marion Local and Kirtland could be the most interesting. The two teams met in the 2015 championship game and Kirtland rallied from a 13-0 first quarter deficit to win 22-20.

A storied program but…

Which prominent Ohio high school football program has never won an on-the-field state football championship? If you guessed Massillon Washington, you’re correct.

Massillon Washington won a staggering 24 Associated Press state championships and nine mythical A.P. national championships. But since the playoffs were introduced in 1972, the school hasn’t won an on-the-field title. 1980, 1982 and 2005 teams finished as runners-up.

The Tigers will get another chance Thursday night, but it won’t be easy. The opponent is Akron Archibishop Hoban, a team that many believe could win the Division I championship.

If Washington High wins, it’ll be party time in Massillon.

Last Friday in Wapakoneta

Perhaps you read last week’s Random Thoughts about going home to watch my alma mater, Norwalk High School.

The Truckers beat Sandusky to advance to the Division III regional finals against A.P. poll champion Kettering Alter at Wapakoneta. The final score was 34-13 in favor of Alter, but it was 14-6 in the third quarter and Norwalk made it to the Alter seven yard line before fumbling on fourth and one. One play later, the Knights scored on a 93 yard pass, which effectively ended the game.

I guess all good things much come to an end.

College football

Some things that came out of last weekend’s college football games: Michigan’s “Revenge Tour” took a detour. Ohio State is apparently in the playoff picture again, but not really.

It’s confirmed, defense is completely optional in the Big 12.

There was a seven overtime game (74-72 Texas A&M over LSU), then a bizarre fight afterward between a staffer from each school.

In the PAC-12, Washington State is the highest ranked team, but won’t be in the conference championship game. That honor goes to No. 16 Washington and No. 17 Utah.

Notre Dame won 12 games and is seemingly in the playoff, despite not having to play in a conference championship game.

Alabama is going to the playoff, regardless if the Crimson Tide wins or loses against Georgia.

One of my favorite college football games of the year – Army vs. Navy – takes place December 8. Why is that game played two weeks after the end of the regular season?

Thank you

With the 2018 fall sports season in the books, it’s time to say thank you to all the people who helped make covering those sports a success.

Let’s start with the coaches – Keith Recker, Ryan Holliday, Matt Hernandez, Solomon Okang, Kim Doidge, Jeff Marbaugh and Eli Alvarez of Van Wert; JaNahn Evans, Matt Langdon, Anson Moody, Brad Doidge and Daryl Dowdy of Lincolnview, and Jared Owens, Tammy Gregory, Jeff Bagley, Jeremy Best and John Dowler of Crestview.

The coaches all took the time to share scores and stats when needed, took time to answer all of my questions for stories, win or lose. It’s not always easy, but this group did it each and every time without hesitation.

Athletic directors Greg Leeth of Lincolnview, Trent Kreischer of Crestview and Craig Hershey/Ben Collins of Van Wert were a big help as well, and I’m truly appreciative.

I can’t take a picture to save my life, which is why I rely on Bob Barnes, Wyatt Richardson and Jerry Mason to take photos to go along with game stories and features. They do a great job and it’s most appreciated. Special thanks to Tracy Keber of the Van Wert Athletic Boosters, who was able to provide me with pictures when needed.

Thank you everyone who has submitted questions for one of our new features, the Monday Mailbag. It was originally intended to be a fall sports season feature only, but due to the outstanding response, it will continue as a weekly feature through at least the winter sports season.

And of course, a big thank you to you – the readers for taking some time each day to check out or sports coverage.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.