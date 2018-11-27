Law Enforcement 11/27/18

Van Wert Police

November 24, 12:29 p.m. — Mercedes A. Saco, 21, of 307 W. Main St., was cited for disorderly conduct in connection with an incident at her residence.

November 22, 4:39 p.m. — Cory D. Dolt, 29, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court.

November 21, 6:55 p.m. — Autumn R. Baldwin, 28, of 403 N. Race St., was cited for possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia, while Daniel S. Craig, 36, of the same address, was arrested on a probation violation charge.