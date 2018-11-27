#GivingTuesday kicks off giving season

VW independent/submitted information

#GivingTuesday is today and, to kick off the giving season, the Van Wert County Foundation seeks to inspire people to collaborate and give back. #GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.

The Van Wert County Foundation celebrates giving by matching donations made to VWCF Charitable Organization Endowment Funds on #GivingTuesday (today only), up to $10,000 per fund.

Individuals and businesses have the opportunity to donate to one or multiple VWCF Charitable Organization Endowment Funds, essentially doubling their gifts with a match from the Foundation. A Charitable Organization Fund is established by a charitable organization to provide support for the agency’s exempt purposes. The original gifted amount (principal) is permanently preserved, with income generated from a gift benefiting an organization now and into the future.

Those interested in giving to The Van Wert County Foundation’s #GivingTuesday initiative can donate through social media, the links provided below, or by check or cash donation to The Van Wert County Foundation office, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert, OH 45891, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. today.

The following funds are open to donation with VWCF match on #GivingTuesday only:

Over the Hill Endowment Fund

https://www.gofundme.com/cross-over-the-hill-endowment-fund

Friends of 4-H Fund

https://www.gofundme.com/friends-of-4h-fund

NPAC Permanent Endowment Fund

https://www.gofundme.com/npac-permanent-endowment-fund

Van Wert Civic Theatre Endowment Fund

https://www.gofundme.com/van-wert-civic-theatre-endowment-fund

Van Wert County Fairgrounds Maintenance & Repair Fund

https://www.gofundme.com/van-wert-county-fairgrounds-repair-fund

Van Wert County Historical Society Endowment Fund

https://www.gofundme.com/van-wert-county-historical-society-fund

Van Wert Rotary General Fund

https://www.gofundme.com/van-wert-rotary-general-fund

Wassenberg Art Center Endowment Fund

https://www.gofundme.com/wassenberg-art-center-endowment-fund

Wee Care Learning Center Trust

https://www.gofundme.com/wee-care-learning-center-trust