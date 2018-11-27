Elks announce annual memorial service

VW independent/submitted information

Elks Lodge 1197 in Van Wert has scheduled its annual memorial service for 2 p.m. Sunday, December 2, in the Lodge Room.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks mandates that the first Sunday in December of each year be set aside as the day when Elks pause and pay their respects to members who have passed away.

This year, the local lodge will remember the following deceased members: Benjamin A. Harris, William A. Feasby, Robert L. Exline, Robert B. Hotz, Allen R. Pardon, George A. Palombi, Ronald D. Neate, and John B. Ruddock.

This year’s service will feature Pastor Greg Leigh from Convoy as the main speaker. Special music will be provided by Lodge organist Linda Stanley and vocalist Laura Leigh.

Lodge Chaplain Larry Miller is the officer in charge of this service. The memorial service is open to the public and all are invited to attend.