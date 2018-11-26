Monday Mailbag: November 26, 2018

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about competitive balance, the MAC, comparing regions, coaching records, Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State’s playoff chances.

Q: Is OHSAA’s competitive balance plan actually working? Name withheld upon request

A: It depends on how you look at it. Out of 28 teams that played in state semifinal games on Friday and Saturday, just three were parochial or private schools, meaning the remaining 25 were public schools.

However, all three of those private/parochial schools won (Lakewood St. Edwards, Akron Archbishop Hoban, Kettering Archbishop Alter) to advance to this week’s state championship games.

So it’s possible that out of seven state champions in seven divisions, three could be private or parochial schools, although I really like Colerain’s chances to defeat St. Ed’s in the Division I title game.

I suppose it’s safe to say that in some ways, it’s working.

Q: Looking back at how things went during football season, is it safe to say the MAC was down this year?

A: If it was down, it was only down slightly. I think we’ve become accustomed to seeing two or three MAC schools playing for state football championships. This year, just one (Marion Local) will play for a state title, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the conference was truly down.

Five of the 10 teams in the conference qualified for the postseason while two others were in the hunt up until Week No. 10.

Having three MAC schools shoehorned (Marion Local, Coldwater, St. Henry) into Division VI, Region 24 didn’t exactly help the conference in the postseason, simply because only one could advance to the state semifinals. Had those schools been spread out between Divisions V, VI and VII, we very well might have seen all three playing for state titles.

Q: Having worked in sports journalism for 20-plus years in the Norwalk area (Huron County) and then moving to Van Wert County, what are some of the noticeable differences between the two regions, specifically related to high school basketball? Zach Profit, Van Wert

A: Huron County is about twice the size of Van Wert County, so there are a few more schools, but outside of that, the two regions are fairly similar.

Van Wert County has Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert, while Huron County has Norwalk, Norwalk St. Paul, Monroeville, Willard, New London, South Central and three schools that are partially in the county – Bellevue, Edison and Plymouth.

Bellevue, Norwalk and Willard used to belong to the Northern Ohio League. Bellevue, and especially Willard cranked out some very strong teams back in the day. Every once in a while, a team like Shelby or Norwalk would jump in and make things really interesting. In many ways, the former NOL resembles the modern day Western Buckeye League.

Norwalk St. Paul, Monroeville, New London and South Central are in the Firelands Conference, which to me bears a strong resemblance to the Northwest Conference, although I would say the NWC is a bit stronger at this point.

Van Wert and Norwalk are Division II schools, Willard and Edison are Division III and the rest of the Huron County schools are in Division IV for basketball.

Huron County doesn’t really have GMC or MAC type conferences.

Both areas have had their moments. Norwalk and Crestview both won state basketball titles in 2014. Crestview finished second in 2003, while Lincolnview defeated Norwalk St. Paul in the 1997 state semifinals and went on to win the state title, then finished second in 2016. Willard advanced to the state tournament in 1980, 1982, 1984 and 2001, and Van Wert was there in 1987, 1990 and 1992.

The biggest difference that I can see is scheduling. Teams in Huron County and the surrounding area all play round robin schedules, which means each team plays conference opponents twice, home and away. They play 14 conference games and eight non-conference games. Here, teams play conference opponents once, meaning the majority of games are against non-conference opponents. I’m still not quite used to that.

Q: What are the area girls and boys basketball coaches win-loss record and state appearances? Name withheld upon request

A: If you’re taking about present day Van Wert County, here are the totals entering the new season, listed by alphabetical order according to name. If you’re looking for totals previous coaches and perhaps other area schools, let me know. It’ll take some time to compile, but it would be fun.

Boys

Mark Bagley, Van Wert: 51-68

Jeremy Best, Crestview: 263-109, two state appearances (2014, 1st; 2003, 2nd)

Brett Hammons, Lincolnview: 89-59, one state appearance (2016, 2nd)

Girls

Rob Adams, Van Wert: 14-30

Mark Gregory, Crestview: 30-17

Dan Williamson, Lincolnview: 84-101

Q: Michigan fan here. After getting outcoached AGAIN in a big game, overrated Harbaugh has to go, right? Name withheld upon request

A: Speaking as an OSU fan, I have to admit that I’m perplexed, but still pleased with Saturday’s result. Given Ohio State’s recent defensive troubles, I honestly thought the Buckeyes would get thumped by the Wolverines.

Consider this – Michigan’s two losses came to two teams with a combined record of 23-1. Also, you’d better have a plan if you’re going to fire the guy. Who is a realistic replacement, and could he do a better job? Unless he leaves for the NFL, I don’t think Harbaugh is going anywhere, at least this year.

I get it, it’s frustrating. Harbaugh is making a reported $9 million a season, and Michigan fans expected division titles, conference championships, bowl wins/national championship appearances.

As far as no wins against Ohio State, I feel your pain. Who can forget the John Cooper era (2-10-1 vs. Michigan)?

Q: Can Ohio State still make the college football playoff?

A: It’s possible, but not probable. For the Buckeyes to get there, these things would have to happen:

*OSU beats Northwestern in the Big 10 championship game.

*Alabama beats Georgia in the SEC championship game.

*Pittsburgh upsets Clemson in the ACC championship game.

*Texas beats Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game.

Like it or not, Notre Dame seemingly has a playoff spot locked up. Pittsburgh over Clemson would be a huge upset. If Georgia defeats Alabama, both teams may get in. Texas already beat Oklahoma this year. The Sooners can pile up points but they can’t stop anyone. Which Ohio State team will show up Saturday – the one that beat Michigan or the one that lost to Purdue and struggled with Nebraska and Maryland?

Most projections have the Buckeyes playing Washington State in the Rose Bowl. I’d bank on that.

