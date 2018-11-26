Homer J. Hall

Homer J. Hall, 89, of Rockford, died Thursday, November 22, 2018, at the Laurels of Shane Hill in Rockford.

He was born January 18, 1929, in Quaker City, the son of Homer C. and Anna (Miller) Hall, who both preceded him in death. On July 8, 1950, he married the former Joan Miller, who died March 30, 2018.

Survivors include two daughters, Deborah Hartman of McKinney, Texas, and Brenda Hall of Scottsdale, Arizona; a son, Kim (Linda) Hall of Florissant, Colorado; one grandson: two great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Vernon Hall of Quaker City;

A brother, Cecil Hall; and one sister, Anna Marie Miller, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 29, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Pastor Chip Steffy officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 28, and an hour prior to services Thursday, all at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Leota Braun Foundation, with memorials designated as going to the Rockford Bicentennial Fund.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.