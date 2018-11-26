Girls hoops: Lincolnview wins, C’view falls

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview 57 Continental 39

The Lady Lancers opened the 2018-2019 girls’ basketball season with a 57-39 win at Continental on Saturday.

Jordan Decker and Brianna Ebel each scored 12 points, with nine of Decker’s points coming in the first quarter. Lakin Brant finished with 11, while Lana Carey and Sierra Adams each scored eight. Annie Mendenhall and Kendall Bollenbacher rounded out Lincolnview’s scoring with four and two points respectively.

The Lady Lancers enjoyed a 24-17 rebounding advantage, while forcing 19 Continental turnovers.

Lincolnview (1-0) will play at Ottoville on Saturday.

Ottoville 53 Crestview 41

Lexi Gregory scored 17 points, but Crestview lost the season opener to state power Ottoville 53-41 on Saturday.

The Lady Knights trailed 16-13, but the hosts outscored Crestview 25-10 in the second quarter to grab a 41-25 halftime lead.

Bailey Gregory and Olivia Cunningham each finished with 11 points, while Haley Speith scored two. Ottoville’s Kasey Knippen led all scorers with 18 points, including 10 in the first quarter.

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, with Ottoville (2-0) playing at Wayne Trace, while Crestview (0-1) will travel to Fort Recovery.