FBB closes branches to honor veterans

VW independent/submitted information

First Bank of Berne closed all branches and its call center on Monday, November 12, in observance of Veterans Day. Employees of the bank spent their day away from the office dedicated to serving community resources in their specific project needs.

First Bank of Berne is a community bank who believes in giving back tothe communities it serves. Employees of First Bank of Berne were encouraged to align themselves with volunteer opportunities that coordinated with existing affiliations, interests and community needs. Employees were also encouraged to partner and form teams to work together.

With several locations in Adams, Wells, Jay, Howard, Miami, and Van Wert counties, First Bank of Berne employees invested their time into a wide variety of community agencies and services. This list includes: Joe & Jane Project, Forgotten Children Worldwide, Family Life Care, The Hope Clinic, Family Hope Center, C.C.’s Closet, Persimmon Ridge Nursing Home, Van Wert Hospice and Adult Day Care (shown above), Adams County Historical Society, J. Edward Roush Reservoir, Helping Hands-Rockford UMC, First Missionary Church, Compassionate Ministries, United Way of Adams County, House 1:14, Berne Volunteer Fire Department, South Adams Elementary School, Community Harvest Food Bank, Tiny Treasures of Grace Daycare, Swiss Village, Boys & Girls Club, Family Health Care of Northwest Ohio, King’s Kingdom Childcare, Adams Central Elementary Library and Southern Wells Community Schools.

Volunteers also assisted several elderly individuals who needed help with home improvement tasks and landscaping chores.

This is the second year First Bank of Berne has orchestrated this widespread effort to encourage volunteerism, though many of the employees were already aligned with these organizations and serve independently of this day of volunteer spirit.

“Our employees volunteer on a regular basis and many serve on local boards and community organizations,” said Vice President and Director of Marketing Chad Montgomery. “We had such positive feedback from the community and our employees when we did this last year. We had employees and organizations asking us to do it again.”

First Bank of Berne chose November 12 as a day of service in observance of Veterans Day to honor those who have served in the United States armed forces.