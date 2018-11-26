1st Presbyterian to sell Christmas cookies

VW independent/submitted information

First Presbyterian Church will be selling Christmas cookies from 7:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, December 1, at the church, corner of Washington and Crawford streets.

Cookies will be sold by the pound and boxes will be provided. Cinnamon rolls and breakfast beverages will also be available while cookie shopping.

The cookie sale is sponsored by the church Missions Committee, and all proceeds will be used to support local missions.