Patricia E. (McCune) Burkheimer

Patricia E. (McCune) Burkheimer, 68, of Van Wert, was called home to be with Jesus at 2:23 a.m. Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born July 15, 1950, in Lima, the daughter of Miriam (Haller) Steinebrugge and Robert E. McCune, who both preceded her in death.

A 1968 graduate of Spencerville High School, Patricia went on to marry the love of her life, Cloyd M. “Stoney” Burkheimer Jr., on June 7, 1968. He preceded her in death.

Patricia retired from Federal-Mogul Corporation in Van Wert and was an independent Avon representative for many years. She was formerly a member of First Friends Church in Van Wert and Kossuth Zion Methodist Church. She enjoyed scrapbooking, using Facebook to keep in touch with her friends and family, and was an avid reader. Patricia was a good cook and baker, which her sons’ friends always enjoyed. A diehard football fan, she always cheered for her Ohio State Buckeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers.

She loved traveling and searching for antiques with her husband. Together, they owned and operated Tricia’s Quality Furniture for many years. She also worked side-by-side with Stoney at B&B Derby.

Most importantly, throughout all of life’s tragedies that she suffered, Patricia always maintained a strong faith and loved Jesus.

She is survived by her children, Christopher Burkheimer of Van Wert and Andy Bixler of Kentucky; a daughter-in-law, Ava Burkheimer of Van Wert; one brother, Mark (Joyce) McCune of Spencerville; a sister, Amy (Dennis) Albers of Wapakoneta; and many nieces and nephews.

Three sons, Jim, Brent, and Josh Burkheimer; a brother, Robert L. McCune; an infant sister, Carolyn McCune; and her stepfather, Don Steinebrugge, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 28, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Cheryl Schaffner officiating. A private burial will be held in Kossuth Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

