Ottoville downs Van Wert

Van Wert’s Reagan Priest tries to dribble away from three Ottoville defenders during the season during Friday night’s season opener for both teams at Van Wert High School. Unfortunately for the Lady Cougars, powerful Ottoville posted a 52-34 victory. Van Wert will return to action Tuesday at home against Coldwater, while Ottoville will host Crestview tonight. Photo courtesy of Jerry Mason