Lowell Pepiot

Lowell “Pep” Pepiot, 85, of Delphos, passed away Friday, November 23, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born November 12, 1933, in Russia, the son of Ralph and Evelyn (Monnin) Pepiot, who both preceded him in death. On April 11, 1952, he married Miriam Jean Hansel, who died March 26, 2010.

Survivors include a son, Gregory L. (Ann) Pepiot of Delphos; three daughters, Debbie Collins of Delphos, Terri Barnes of Van Wert, and Lynn (Michael) Runyan of Delphos; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; one sister, Elizabeth (Edward) Weaver of Versailles; and a sister in law, Hazel Pepiot of Vandalia.

Five siblings, Joseph, Paul, and Ray Pepiot, Janice Francis, and Mary Jane May, also preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 29, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, with Father Scott Perry officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, also in Delphos.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 28, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with a chaplain service with Ellen Mitchell to begin at 7 that evening.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.