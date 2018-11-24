JRCC to again hold Live Nativity event

Van Wert independent

It has been two decades since Jennings Road Church of Christ first began its Live Nativity drive-through display at the church in 1998. This year’s event will be held Friday, November 30, and Saturday, December 1. The event is free, but donations will be accepted.

The event features live animals, including camels, donkeys, llamas, and sheep, as well as shepherds, wise men, Romans, angels, and much more.

The display will run from 6:30 p.m. each night in the church parking lot.