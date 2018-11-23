Season preview: Lincolnview Lady Lancers

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

At first glance, the cupboard appears to be bare for the Lincolnview Lady Lancers basketball team, but that’s not really the case.

5-6 senior guard Lakin Brant is the team’s only returning starter and is just one of three returning letter winners, along with 5-6 senior guard Adia Welch and 5-10 junior post player Sierra Adams. However, two juniors – 5-5 guard Lana Carey and 5-8 junior post Jordan Decker, along with two 5-7 sophomore guards – Annie Mendenhall and Brianna Ebel are ready to step in for the Lady Lancers.

Head coach Dan Williamson (ninth season, 12-13 last year, 84-101 overall) explained that even with such a young squad, he’s excited about the team’s potential, and he noted the girls worked hard during the off season.

“Our biggest priority has been getting our players to play with a purpose and to focus on doing the little things,” Williamson said “We feel like we have some talented players but our lack of depth and inexperience could be a factor early in the season.”

“This is a very competitive group of girls,” the coach continued. “They want to win all of the drills in practice and try to find any advantage they can to help themselves win.”

Other players expected to vie for varsity time include 5-8 sophomore post Sami Sellers and four freshmen: 5-10 post Kendall Bollenbacher, 5-3 guard Andi Webb, 5-9 post Heather Beair and 5-8 post Zadria King.

“Offensively, we hope to have a balanced scoring attack as we feel we have solid post players that can score inside as well as guards who can make open shots and get to the basket,” Williamson stated. “We also hope to be able to push the ball in transition and get easy looks at the basket. Defensively, we will have to mix things up to keep the opposing teams off guard.”

While looking at the 2018-2019 schedule, Williamson said it isn’t an easy one.

“I feel our non conference schedule is brutal,” Williamson said. “We play the two teams that played in the Division IV state championship game last season in Ottoville and Minster as well as other tough teams like Wayne Trace, Kalida, and New Bremen.”

“I see Bluffton and Spencerville as the early NWC favorites but I’m not counting out Columbus Grove either,” the coach added. “Obviously we hope to be in the mix for an NWC Championship at the end of the season as well.”

The Lady Lancers will open their season Saturday at Continental.