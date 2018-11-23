Photographer plans Celina presentation

The Van Wert Area Photography Club encourages anyone who enjoys good photography to see professional photographer Chuck Haney’s hour-long multimedia presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 27, at the Richardson Bretz Memorial Building in Celina. The event is sponsored at no charge by the Celina Area Photography Club.

Haney’s show will highlight his nearly 25 years as a professional photographer and travel writer, and will combine still photography, along with time lapse photography and movie cinema, to feature some of the most intriguing images captured during his extensive travels. More information on Haney, his photography, prints, and books can be found on his website at www.chuckhaney.com.

Those traveling south to the show on U.S. 127 will want to turn right at the library onto Fulton Street, and continue west to the first building on the right behind the library. There is parking on the street and behind the building. Depending on traffic and conditions, it’s a touch over 30 minutes to Celina and then add your estimate for parking and time to find a seat to calculate your time to leave for the program.