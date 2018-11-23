OC Christmas lighting ceremony tonight

VW independent/submitted information

OHIO CITY — Local residents are invited to a Christmas Lighting ceremony at Memory Corner Park, corner of Main and Carmean streets in downtown Ohio City, at 7 p.m. today.

Hot chocolate, coffee, and cookies provided by Ohio City Community Church of God will also be served at the ceremony, while a special appearance by the Grinch, who will hand out candy canes, is also planned between 7 and 8:30 p.m.