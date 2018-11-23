Marlin F. Gehres

Marlin F. Gehres, 97, of Wren, died at 3:50 a.m. Friday November 23, 2018, at Van Wert Manor Assisted Living.

He was born June 6, 1921, in Van Wert County, the son of Otto and Iona Caroline (Kreischer) Gehres, who both preceded him in death. He married Carolyn Rose (Poling) on June 20, 1948, and she survives.

Other survivors include two sons, the Rev. Randall L. (Grace) Gehres of Orrville and Kevin B. (Carol) Gehres of Wren; a daughter, Lisa M. (Steven) Studenmund of Marysville; two sisters, Martha E. Poling of Van Wert and Thelma Gehres of St. Joseph, Michigan; 11 grandchildren, Annaliese, Mark, Paul, Keith, Christiane, Jennifer, Amanda, Elizabeth, Matthew, Noah, and Rachel; and six great-grandchildren, Addison, Mason, Isaiah, Emma, Haley, and Abigail.

A daughter, Joyce Darlene Gehres; four brothers, Erwin, Albert, Floyd, and Donald Gehres; and two sisters, Elsie Gehres and Eileen Gehres, also preceded him in death.

Marlin was a graduate of Wren High School and was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, serving in the Pacific from 1942-1946. After the war, he helped organize the 608-658 Medical Clearing Company reunion, serving as secretary-treasurer for over 50 years. He retired from the U.S. Postal System as Wren postmaster in 1984. He was also a lifetime farmer, owning and operating Wrendale Farm.

Marlin was an active member of St. Paul’s Reformed Church in America in Harrison Township, having served on the church council, as Sunday school superintendent, teacher, and choir member for many years. Marlin was a former member of the Board of Directors for Van Wert County Hospital, Farmers Mutual Insurance Company, Hope Homes, the Ohio Conference of the United Church of Christ, and Wren Historical Society. He was a longtime volunteer firefighter and EMT for the Village of Wren. Marlin was the first scoutmaster in Wren and was active in the Wren Lions Club.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 27, at St. Paul’s Reformed Church in America, with the Rev. Chad Strabbing officiating. Burial will follow in Evangelical Protestant Cemetery in rural Van Wert County, with military honors rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Monday, November 26, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert and an hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: St. Paul’s Reformed Church in America.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.