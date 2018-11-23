Gerald M. Gordon

Gerald M. Gordon, 54, of Van Wert, died at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born May 2, 1964, in Van Wert, the son of James and Caralee (Weller) Gordon, who both preceded him in death.

Gerald attended Crestview High School, graduating from Vantage Career Center in 1983. He married the love of his life, the former Joy Lape, on June 16, 1984. He worked for Kennedy Manufacturing Company in Van Wert for 18 years before moving on as a sales manager at Ace Hardware. From Ace Hardware he went on to be the maintenance supervisor at Brumback Library and then at The Marsh Foundation.

As a gun enthusiast, Gerald was a lifetime member of the NRA and was also a member of the Northwest Turkey Federation. He served on the board of directors of the Lima Gun Club and Van Wert County Fair Board. He enjoyed hunting, shooting guns, and attending car shows, as well as camping and the outdoors. Gerald’s favorite activity was gathering around the fire pit at his house with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, survivors include two children, Lindsey (Brad) Balliet and David Gordon, both of Van Wert; a brother, Forest (Toni) Gordon of Van Wert; and one sister, Lori (Tim) Waltz of Van Wert.

There will be celebration of Gerald’s life during an open house-style dinner from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, December 8, at The Marsh Foundation’s Recreation Hall.

Preferred memorials: To the family or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.