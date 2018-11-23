Drug court grads set to speak at WBHC

VW independent/submitted information

Westwood Behavioral Health Center invites area residents to come and hear the testimonials of two graduates of the local drug court and intensive outpatient treatment program.

On Monday, November 26, from 6-7:30 p.m., two success stories of graduates of these programs will be presented. Drug court is a sentencing alternative treatment program for people suffering from substance use who are involved in the legal system. The intensive outpatient program is an evidence-based treatment program providing a minimum of nine hours of substance use treatment per week at Westwood Behavioral Health Center in Van Wert and Paulding counties.

The graduates will share what kinds of family support were most helpful to them on their recovery journey and why those supports are so integral to the recovery process. They will also discuss what aspects of treatment have been the most meaningful.

This event is free and open to the public, and no registration is required. The event will be held at Westwood Behavioral Health Center, 1158 Westwood Drive in Van Wert. Transportation is available upon request. Call 419.238.3434 to schedule a ride to and from the event. There is no charge for transportation; however, people will need to schedule a ride prior to 5 p.m. the day of the event.