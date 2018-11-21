VW independent/WKSD/WERT All-Star Team

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

In conjunction with radio stations WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM, we are proud to present the second annual Van Wert independent/WKSD/WERT All-Star Football Team.

Teams represented on the All-Star team are Van Wert, Crestview, Delphos Jefferson, Delphos St. John’s, Antwerp, Paulding and Wayne Trace. Head coaches at each of those schools were asked to submit nominations and all of them turned in lists of worthy candidates. I chose the Coach of the Year based on accomplishments during the season.

This year’s All-Star team is comprised of 12 players on each side of the ball (11 plus one flex player), along with three specialists. New this year is the addition of an honorable mention list.

The hardest choice was at quarterback. Wayne Trace’s Trevor Speice threw for 2,566 yards and 29 touchdowns and rushed for 523 and seven more scores. Antwerp’s Drew Altimus set a school record by passing for 2,541 yards and 25 touchdowns. Then there’s Drew Kline and Nate Place, who each accounted for over 3,000 yards of total offense and led their respective teams to the playoffs. Tough choices. Without further ado, here is the 2018 VW independent/WKSD/WERT All-Star Team.

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Drew Kline, Crestview – Led Knights to a share of NWC title and regional finals. Passed for 1,783 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and rushed for 1,382 yards and 20 more scores. Two time NWC Player of the Year.

Flex: Nate Place, Van Wert – Versatile player who rushed for 1,591 yards and 27 touchdowns, passed for 1,751 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions and caught three passes for 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns. If he didn’t play quarterback, would have likely excelled as a wide receiver or running back.

Running back: Jake Hilleary, Van Wert – emerged as a key player for the Cougars, rushed for 1,219 yards and 15 touchdowns during the regular season and playoffs.

Wide receiver: Wade Sheets, Crestview – faced double coverage most of the year, still caught 44 passes for 770 yards and seven touchdowns.

Wide receiver: Cole Seslar, Antwerp – caught a school record 78 passes for 976 yards and a school record 10 touchdowns. Also set school records receptions in a game (15 vs. Fairview) and career totals with 158 receptions for 1,993 yards. Had 21 career touchdown catches, second in school history.

Wide receiver: Hunter Kesler, Paulding – 52 receptions, 866 yards, seven touchdowns.

Wide receiver/tight end: Drew Bagley, Van Wert – 63 receptions, 490 yards, one touchdown. Excellent blocker as well.

Offensive line: Brady Welker, Delphos Jefferson – Allowed no sacks all season, two year starter, offensive captain.

Offensive line: Robby Gonzalez, Crestview – Mainstay along the offensive line. Helped an offense that averaged nearly 400 yards of offense per game.

Offensive line: Ethan Matty, Paulding – Most reliable lineman for the Panthers, played with great technique and toughness.

Offensive line: Garrett Black, Van Wert – Helped pave the way for a pair of 1,000 yard rushers.

Offensive line: Nathan Temple, Van Wert – One of several VWHS offensive linemen deserving of recognition. Like Black, helped clear a path for Nate Place and Jake Hilleary.

DEFENSE

Defensive end: Joey Schaufelberger, Van Wert – Finished with a team high 70 tackles, countless quarterback hurries and seven sacks.

Defensive end: Jacob Eblin, Paulding – Had 50 tackles, eight sacks and forced four fumbles.

Defensive tackle: Keagon Hammons, Van Wert Led the Cougars defense with 14 sacks.

Defensive tackle: Brian Merritt, Wayne Trace – Had 96 tackles, 10 sacks, 22 tackles for loss.

Linebacker: Parker Conrad, Van Wert – Had 65 tackles, seven sacks, recovered one fumble, intercepted one pass.

Linebacker: Brody Brecht, Crestview – Finished with 73 total tackles, including 25 for losses.

Linebacker: Isaiah LaTurner, Crestview – Led the Knights with 77 tackles and tied for the team lead with 3.5 sacks.

Defensive back: Wade Sheets, Crestview – 48 tackles, five interceptions, returned three for touchdowns.

Defensive back: Jalen McCracken, Van Wert – 67 tackles, tied for team lead with three forced fumbles; intercepted two passes.

Defensive back: Curtis Schwinnen, Delphos St. John’s – Team leader in tackles (71), had three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. Covered opposing team’s best receiver week in and week out.

Defensive back: Drew Lumpkins, Paulding – Finished with 81 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Flex: Butch Eutsler, Van Wert – Always quick to the ball, finished second on the team with 68 tackles, including seven for losses. Good sized linebacker who probably could have played defensive linemen as well.

Specialist: Jacob Savina, K, Antwerp – tied a single season school record with 32 extra points, set a school record with 60 career extra points.

Specialist: Drew Bagley, P, Van Wert – Due to success of the offense, wasn’t called on much, but still averaged 37.1 yards per punt.

Specialist: Wade Sheets, KR/PR Crestview – Three kickoff returns for touchdowns, one punt return for a touchdown. Most teams stopped kicking to him. Those who didn’t, including Minster, paid the price.

Coach of the Year: Keith Recker, Van Wert – Led the Cougars to a 9-3 record (8-2 regular season) and a home playoff game for the first time in school history.

HONORABLE MENTION

Van Wert: Austin Clay (OT); Colin Place (OG); Drew Bagley (DE); Owen Treece (DB)

Crestview: Micah Snyder (OL/DL); Kole Small (OL); Drew Kline (DB); Derick Dealey (RB)

Wayne Trace: Trevor Speice (QB); Mox Price (WR); Evan Mohr (WR); Nate Showalter (OT); Caden Bland (C); Matthew Stouffer (G); Josiah Linder (DE); Grant Baumle (LB); Korbin Slade (DB)

Paulding: Jacob Eblin (TE/OL); Jacob Deisler (RB); Cole Mabis (LB); Drew Lumpkins (DB); Ethan Matty (DL); Riley Coil (LB); Hunter Kesler (DB)

Antwerp: Keaton Altimus (QB); Luke Brewer (WR); Brett Fulk (G)

Delphos Jefferson: Kole McKee (DB); Connor Anspach (LB) JT Traviano (LB); Skyler Voorhees (OL); Kane Plescher (OL); Tanner Mathewson (LB) Doug Long (P); Logan Herron (K)

Delphos St. John’s: Hunter Bonifas (DT)