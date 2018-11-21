Lincolnview bowlers open new season

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview opened the bowling season with two matches this week.

Celina 2740 Lincolnview 2094 (boys)

At Celina’s Plaza Lanes on Tuesday, Lincolview’s Brad Korte rolled a 343 series (200, 143), but the Lancers fell to the hosts 2740-2094.

Drew Motycka rolled a 312 (142, 170), James Reinhart finished with a 252 (137, 115) series and Logan Daeger rolled a 229 (100, 129). Jerron Taylor and Justin Braun finished with 138 and 113 respectively.

Celina 2388 Lincolnview 2001 (girls)

The Lady Lancers came up short against Celina, 2388-2001 on Tuesday.

Shiann Kraft (158, 179) led Lincolnview with a 337, followed by Alicia Rist’s 319 (156, 163). Kenzie Sealscott rolled a 251 series (123, 128), followed Maria Sarver’s 247 (138, 109). Amy Beair (122) and Hanna Scaggs (80) rounded out the scoring for Lincolnview.

Elida 2274 Lincolnview 2181 (boys)

Elida edged Lincolnview at Olympic Lanes in the season opener on Monday.

Brad Korte led the Lancers with a 431 (232, 199), followed by Drew Motycka’s 277 (141, 136). James Reinhart finished with a 168, followed by Justin Braun (145), Adam Berryman (131), Logan Daeger (106) and Noah Baldwin (91).

Lincolnview 1814 Elida 1505 (girls)

The Lady Lancers opened the season by defeating Elida on Monday.

Shiann Kraft rolled a 263 (116, 147), followed by Maria Sarver’s 245 (143, 102). Alicia Rister finished with a 236 (109, 117) and Kenzie Sealscott rolled a 221 (102, 119). Marissa Parsons (114) and Shania Profit (81).