Isabelle Truax

Isabelle “Iszie” Truax, 95, passed away Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Iszie was born October 12, 1923, the daughter of G.D. “Shorty” and Mary Harrison, who both preceded her in death. On December 19, 1953, she married Charles Truax, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include a daughter, Nancy (Jerry) Dohoney of Florida; one son, Jeff (Kim) Truax of Middletown; four grandchildren, Chad (Amy) Adams, Justin (Sara) Truax, Barrett Truax, and Nathan (Mandy) Dohoney; four great-grandchildren, Kyley (Tanner) Laemmle, MacKenzie Adams, Gavin Gardner, and Jack Dohoney; and four great-great-grandchildren, Donovan, Evelynne, Henry, and Max.

A daughter, Kathi Jo, also preceded her in death.

Iszie graduated from Ohio City Liberty High School in 1941 and St. Rita’s Hospital School of Nursing in 1944. During her nursing career, Iszie served in many capacities, including Van Wert County Hospital, as the industrial nurse at National Seal (Federal-Mogul Corporation), for Dr. Smith and Dr, Ayers’ offices, Van Wert Visiting Nurses, and Vantage Career Center.

Private funeral services will be held for family members only.

There will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Van Wert, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.