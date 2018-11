Chamber event to welcome new director

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled an open house to welcome its new executive director, Mark Verville.

The open house will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, November 26, at the Chamber office, 118 N. Washington St. in Van Wert. A luncheon will be catered by Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ.