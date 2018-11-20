Not So Random Thoughts: Personal

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

If you’re even remotely close to my age, you may remember ABC’s Wide World of Sports and the show’s famous tagline “The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.” In some ways, I was able to experience both this past weekend.

Saturday night

I felt pretty good about Crestview’s chances heading into Saturday’s Division VII Region 28 championship game against Fort Loramie. The Redskins certainly wouldn’t be pushovers, but Crestview had been in this situation before and at the same stadium no less (2016).

It just wasn’t meant to be though. The game was tied 14-14 at halftime but at least to me, it felt like momentum had swung in favor of Fort Loramie, even though the Redskins had missed a field goal attempt just before halftime.

Fort Loramie ran the second half kickoff back for a touchdown, which set the tone for the remainder of game. While filling in for Kenny Stabler on WKSD’s broadcast of the game, I later noted that it seemed everything had gone right for the Redskins, and not much had gone Crestview’s way in the final two quarters.

When the game ended, the scoreboard showed Fort Loramie 48 Crestview 20. The two teams lined up to shake hands and the trophies were awarded – the regional runner up trophy to the Knights and the regional championship trophy to the Redskins.

Naturally, I felt bad for Crestview. The Knights enjoyed an amazing run that wasn’t restricted to this year, but it seemed like it wasn’t supposed to end this way. This was a team that suffered agonizing losses at Spartan Stadium in last year and in 2016. It felt like this should be the year the Knights won the school’s first every regional football championship trophy and a spot in the state semifinals.

Regardless, it can’t erase what head coach Jared Owens and his Knights accomplished this year and in previous seasons. This may sting for a while, but at some point, they’ll be able to look back fondly on the many memories. There are plenty of schools in Ohio that would have loved to enjoy the accomplishments Crestview has achieved.

Friday night

With no game to cover here last Friday, I decided to go (close to) home to watch my alma mater’s playoff game. The Norwalk Truckers (yes, they’re really named the Truckers) squared off against Sandusky in the Division III Region 10 title game at Bellevue. It’s a great location for any game, with artificial turf, plentiful parking and seating and a beautiful two story, 3,500 square foot field house.

Having broadcast dozens of games from Bellevue over the years and having graduated from Norwalk High School and covering the team for many years after that it was a homecoming of sorts for me.

Over the years, Norwalk St. Paul became a small school power, while Norwalk High School was saddled with a dismal streak of no winning seasons from 1978-2011. The Truckers turned it around the following season and qualified for the playoffs in 2013 and 2014 but didn’t get far.

Under a new head coach this year, the team finished the regular season 7-3, which included a wild 52-35 regular season win over Sandusky (Norwalk, Sandusky and Bellevue are in the same conference, and Sandusky is one of the winningest programs in state history).

What a night it was. In addition to the atmosphere that goes with a packed stadium, it was great to see old friends and co-workers again. The game itself was a good one, as Norwalk kicked a 29 yard field goal early in the fourth quarter then hung on to win 20-17.

It was the first regional football championship for the school since 1974, the year the Truckers won the old Class AA state championship. However, the playoffs in those days were much different.

The reward for winning is a date with A.P. poll champion Kettering Alter in Wapakoneta. The Knights are considered the favorite, but upsets happen.

Either way, it’s been a fun and memorable season for the players, coaches and fans.

Best of luck to my alma mater on Friday.