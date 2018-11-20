Mendon sets Festival of Trees kick-off

VW independent/submitted information

MENDON — The Mendon Festival of Trees Committee will be having a gazebo lighting ceremony to kick off the 20th anniversary of the Christmas Festival. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, November 25, at Mendon Park on Main Street in Mendon.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the event to talk with children and there will also be hot chocolate to sip on while singing Christmas carols.

On December 7-8, Mendon will have its Festival of Trees, which includes more than 80 trees that have been decorated by local individuals, organizations, and businesses.