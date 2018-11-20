Group meets on homeless issue in VW

Earlier this month, a workgroup of interested people met to discuss the issue of homelessness in Van Wert County and came to a consensus that action must be taken.

Several workgroup members took time to visit homeless shelters in Bryan, Defiance, Findlay, and Lima to learn how other communities address the homelessness issue, and reported that it was said during more than one shelter visit that drug abuse wasn’t necessarily a primary cause of homelessness, but rather those who were homeless often turned to drugs as a way to deal with their situation.

Also, shelter directors reported that they worked with a large percentage of people dealing with mental illness, so part of the shelter’s programing addressed those needs, in addition to housing needs.

Finally, it was noted that lack of affordable housing is also a contributor to homelessness. People making $10 an hour or less may not be able to afford to pay $500 or more a month for rent, in addition to other expenses. Others who make higher incomes can run into an unexpected expense (like a medical bill), get behind on rent, and be unable to catch up.

The shelters visited were different in size, appearance, and scope. Some provided only a place to sleep on cots, while others provided apartments and long-term support. Some were available to all homeless people and others to very specific populations. Certain shelters provided a warming room during the day and meals and other amenities were available only overnight.

Based on visiting and learning from other shelters, a vision for a shelter in Van Wert is beginning to take shape. Priorities agreed on by the workgroup include making sure a shelter is privately funded and Christ-centered, addressing emergency housing needs initially and then working to add transitional and transformation programs, while making sure to work with existing agencies so there is no duplication of services.

Homelessness is a real issue in Van Wert County. Those who would like to be involved in the workgroup, have information on properties that would make a good shelter, or want information this cause can call Deacon Andy of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church at 419.605.6717 to make a connection to the homelessness workgroup. The next meeting is at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 6, at the St. Mary’s School library.