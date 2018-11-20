Convoy to host holiday Santa Claus visit

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY – The village of Convoy will be hosting Santa Claus and a number of special activities on Saturday, December 1, in the downtown area.

Santa will arrive in Convoy at 10 a.m. that day and will light the Christmas tree in the alley on West Tully Street. He will then be at the Village Ministry Center from 10-11 a.m. for pictures, along with treats provided by the Convoy Lions Club.

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., people can enjoy the decorated Christmas tree display sponsored by the Village of Convoy Historical Society (location to be announced), with refreshments to be served as well.

From 10 a.m. until noon, Christmas tree ornament decorating and letters to Santa will take place at the VMC, sponsored by Psi Iota Xi sorority.

From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., people can vote for the best decorated business window display at any downtown business, while there will be a Christmas in the Village vendor show at Special Occasions from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

At noon, there will be a Life Expressions deco fundraiser for Convoy Preschool conducted by Sara Buck at the Convoy Fox Hunters, while a drawing will be held at 1 p.m. for a gift certificate sponsored by the Convoy Business Association.