VW gas prices all under $2.50 a gallon

Van Wert gasoline prices dropped last week, with the low price seven cents lower than last week and close to the state average of $2.41 per gallon.

The low price locally was $2.44 at the Murphy USA station in the Towne Center shopping center, while the Lassus Handy Dandy, One Stop Shop station, both on North Washington Street, and the Shell station on South Washington were two cents higher at $2.46 a gallon.

The Pak-A-Sak Marathon stations on North Washington and South Shannon were both at $2.48 a gallon, while the Brookside Marathon station on West Main Street and the Short Stop Sunoco station on East Main were a penny higher at $2.49 a gallon

Gasoline prices in Ohio are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.41 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has fallen 5.6 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.62 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on November 18 in Ohio have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.53 per gallon in 2017, $2.10 per gallon in 2016, $1.94 per gallon in 2015, $2.85 per gallon in 2014, and $3.17 per gallon in 2013.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices Sunday were 12.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and are 20.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 24.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 7.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.