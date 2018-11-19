State semifinal pairings made official

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and neutral sites for the football state semifinals November 23 and 24. The winners will advance to the state championship games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton November 29, 30 and December 1.

During the first four rounds of the playoffs, all games will kick off at 7 PM. Division I, II, III and VI games are on Fridays. Division IV, V and VII games are on Saturdays.

Home team listed first. Pairings include Associated Press state rank and record.

Division I – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, November 23

Powell Olentangy Liberty (9-4) vs. 9 Lakewood St. Edward (9-3) at Mansfield Arlin Stadium

8 Pickerington Central (11-2) vs. 1 Cin. Colerain (13-0) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division II – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, November 23

6 Cin. Winton Woods (12-1) vs. 3 Massillon Washington (13-0) at Gahanna Lincoln Wilbur C. Strait Field

1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-0) vs. 8 Avon (12-1) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium

Division III – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, November 23

1 Kettering Archbishop Alter (12-1) vs. Norwalk (10-3) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

7 Cols. Eastmoor Academy. (12-1) vs. 4 Chagrin Falls Kenston (12-1) at New Philadelphia Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium

Division IV – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 24

5 St. Marys Memorial (12-1) vs. 1 Cin. Wyoming (13-0) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Girard (12-1) vs. Newark Licking Valley (10-3) at Dover Crater Stadium

Division V – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24

8 Liberty Center (12-1) vs. Orrville (11-2) at Sandusky Perkins Firelands Regional Medical Center Stadium

4 Johnstown-Monroe (12-1) vs. 3 Wheelersburg (12-1) at Jackson Holzer Field at Alumni Stadium

Division VI – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, November 23

Beverly Fort Frye (12-0) vs. 1 Kirtland (13-0) at Massillon Jackson Robert Fife Stadium

Attica Seneca East (12-1) vs. 3 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium

Division VII – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 24

4 Fort Loramie (12-1) vs. 6 McComb (12-1) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

Cuyahoga Heights (11-2) vs. Glouster Trimble (12-1) at Sparta Highland Fishburn Family Field at Covrett Stadium