Monday Mailbag: November 18, 2018

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag includes questions about Crestview football, an All-District selection, OHSAA, parking and LaMelo Ball.

Q: With Crestview out of the playoffs, who do you think will win the Division VII state championship? Name withheld upon request

A: After Saturday’s games, my first thought is McComb or Fort Loramie. However, I can’t seem to shake the feeling that Cuyahoga Heights has a legit shot. If I had to rank the four remaining teams right now, I’d probably go with 1. McComb 2. Fort Loramie 3. Cuyahoga Heights 4. Glouster Trimble.

Q: I can’t help but think Crestview had a letdown after the win over Minster. What do you think? Name withheld upon request

A: I don’t think there was a letdown, I think Crestview just ran into a team that was better, at least on Saturday night. Fort Loramie’s defense was easily the best the Knights had seen all season. I was surprised how fast that unit could close in on the ball. Crestview has a number of fine athletes, but it’s tough to simulate that type of speed in practice.

Q: Why was Nate Place listed as a running back on the All Northwest District team? Don’t those guys know he was a quarterback? Name withheld upon request

A: I have to admit, that caught me a bit off guard at first. Yes, I’m sure the sportswriters knew he played quarterback, but they chose Jaron Sharp of Kenton and Elias Middleton of Galion as first team All-NW district quarterbacks. Given the fact that Place rushed for over 1500 yards and 27 touchdowns, they wanted to make sure he received first team accolades.

Q: Who had the best football fan base around here this season? Name withheld upon request

A: I think all area football teams had a great following this season and for good reason. Van Wert made the playoffs, Crestview made it to the regional championship game, Wayne Trace was in the playoff race in Week No. 10, and Antwerp and Paulding showed improvement. All of those teams gave their fans something to cheer about.

Q: Why are high schools charging for parking in the playoffs? Parking should be free at that level. Name withheld upon request

A: Honestly, I’m not a fan of paying for parking but I understand why they charge – It’s a way to generate some revenue for hosting postseason games.

The host site gets a small rental fee from OHSAA and most of the ticket sale money goes to OHSAA. The only real way for the host site to make money is through concessions and parking. 50-50 drawings are now allowed in the playoffs, but I believe OHSAA gets 25 percent of that as well.

It costs money to host playoff games, with workers, security, the lights, etc., Schools are willing to provide a neutral site it should be allowed to make some sort of profit.

Q: How in the world is LaVar Ball’s son eligible to play high school basketball after he played professionally overseas? He should be immediately be declared ineligible by the state.

A: When I heard the recent news that LaMelo Ball enrolled at the Spire Institute in northeast Ohio I wondered the exact same thing.

As it turns out, the school isn’t a member of the OHSAA, so there’s really nothing that can be done about it. Of course that means they won’t be in the tournament and can’t play for a state championship.

There has been some fallout – a few teams on Spire’s schedule have dropped them.

Supposedly, Ball wasn’t paid when he was overseas, but I have a real hard time believing that, and I think if this kid plans on playing a year of college basketball, I’m sure the NCAA is going to have a number of questions.

If you have a question for the next Monday Mailbag, email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.