Lady Cougars holding food drive

The Van Wert Lady Cougars will open the new basketball season at home against Ottoville on Friday, November 23. In conjunction with Van Wert High School’s recent Student Council food drive, all spectators are invited to donate two canned goods to receive $1 off the admission price. All donations will benefit the Ohio City Food Pantry and the Cooperative Ministries Food Panty at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. Regular tickets are $6 at the door with JV tipping off at 6 p.m. Photo submitted