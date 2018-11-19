Emil H. Schnelle Jr.

Emil H. Schnelle Jr., 84, of Convoy, passed away early Sunday, November 18, 2018, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born October 27, 1934, in Auglaize County, the son of Emil H. Schnelle Sr. and Hazel M. (King) Schnelle, who both preceded him in death.

Emil attended York High School in rural Van Wert County and was a veteran of the United States Army.

He retired from the forge shop at International Harvester after 30 years and went on to co-own the Delphos Bike Shop for several years.

Emil enjoyed playing cards, spending time with family and friends, and taking a daily cruise around the area. In his younger days, he enjoyed fishing, boating, and being at the lake.

He is survived by his children, Robin (Scott) Parker of Elida, Bruce (Patty) Schnelle of Conroe, Texas, Emily Alberding of Lima, and David Schnelle of Convoy; a brother, Robert (Betty) Schnelle of Columbia South Carolina; two sisters, June Weitz of Celina and Carol Germann of Middle Point; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A daughter, Penny Corwin; two brothers, Paul and Ferdellas Schnelle; and three sisters, Fredonia Leugers, Wilma Gray, and Pauline Rempe, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, November 23, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Ron Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy, with military honors rendered by combined units of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 and American Legion Post 178, both of Van Wert.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.