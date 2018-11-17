The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018

Wapak, Fairview, Coldwater fall in playoffs

Van Wert independent sports

Three area high school football teams fell in regional championship action on Friday.

Division III Region 12

PIQUA — Wapakoneta (WBL) fell behind 14-0 and was unable to rally against Kettering Archbishop Alter’s powerful defense in a season ending 21-7 loss at Piqua’s Alexander Stadium.

The Redskins finished their season at 11-2, while the Knights (12-1) will face Norwalk in the Division III state semifinals. Ironically, the game will be played in Wapakoneta.

Division VI Region 22

FINDLAY — In a seesaw game, Fairview trailed Seneca East 20-6 before the Apaches rallied for a 21-20 lead. However, the Tigers scored with 24 seconds left for a 26-21 win at Findlay’s Donnell Stadium.

Fairview’s season ended at 9-3, while Seneca East improved to 12-1 and will face Marion Local in the state semifinals.

Division VI Region 24

SIDNEY — Marion Local avenged a double overtime Week No. 10 loss with a 40-19 victory over MAC rival Coldwater at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Notorious for slow starts throughout the season, the Flyers led 21-0 after the first quarter. The Cavaliers trimmed it to 27-19 in the fourth quarter only to see Marion Local score twice more.

The defending state champions will face Seneca East in the state semifinals.

