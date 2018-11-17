Wapak, Fairview, Coldwater fall in playoffs

Van Wert independent sports

Three area high school football teams fell in regional championship action on Friday.

Division III Region 12

PIQUA — Wapakoneta (WBL) fell behind 14-0 and was unable to rally against Kettering Archbishop Alter’s powerful defense in a season ending 21-7 loss at Piqua’s Alexander Stadium.

The Redskins finished their season at 11-2, while the Knights (12-1) will face Norwalk in the Division III state semifinals. Ironically, the game will be played in Wapakoneta.

Division VI Region 22

FINDLAY — In a seesaw game, Fairview trailed Seneca East 20-6 before the Apaches rallied for a 21-20 lead. However, the Tigers scored with 24 seconds left for a 26-21 win at Findlay’s Donnell Stadium.

Fairview’s season ended at 9-3, while Seneca East improved to 12-1 and will face Marion Local in the state semifinals.

Division VI Region 24

SIDNEY — Marion Local avenged a double overtime Week No. 10 loss with a 40-19 victory over MAC rival Coldwater at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Notorious for slow starts throughout the season, the Flyers led 21-0 after the first quarter. The Cavaliers trimmed it to 27-19 in the fourth quarter only to see Marion Local score twice more.

The defending state champions will face Seneca East in the state semifinals.