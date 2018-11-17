United Way-St. Mary’s School

Employees of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School recently participated in the 2018-2019 United Way of Van Wert County campaign and had an increase in pledges from last year. The staff and students also participated in this year’s Day of Caring event and collected a record amount of food that will go to the three area food pantries. Mrs. Arnold’s third grade class won an ice cream party and t-shirts for being the top class with 1,964 points. Mrs. Arnold was the winner of gift cards from Truly D’vine and Brewed Expressions. United Way photo