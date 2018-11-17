Judge Straley speaks to Twig II members

VW independent/submitted information

Twenty-seven members of Twig II met in the conference room at Van Wert Health on November 12. They were greeted by Corrine Mowry. After the invocation given by Barb Sunderland, lunch was served by the hospital.

Samantha Turnwald of the Van Wert County Council on Aging shared with the group upcoming events at the Senior Center. November 28 is a Lunch and Learn event, with a meal provided by Hearth and Home at 11 a.m., while on December 11 the Van Wert High School Choir will perform, with a meal provided by Van Wert Manor, at 10:30 a.m. Please call ahead for reservations. She also informed the group that the Council on Aging is accepting donations for the “senior in need” baskets. Basic essentials needed: toilet paper, facial tissues, gloves, hats, socks, shampoo, toothpaste, and toothbrushes. Please bring all donations to the Senior Center, 220 Fox Road.

Beverlee Profit then introduced Van Wert Municipal Court Judge Jill Straley. She first shared personal information about herself and her family, and then noted that she encourages people around her by saying that it is never too late and to work hard to achieve their dreams. This advice comes from her personal experiences. Judge Straley has an undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University and a juris doctor degree from Ohio Northern University in 2002. Her first position was public defender, and she has been the judge since 2010. Her court deals with minor misdemeanor cases for adults 18 and older, and civil cases involving those up to $15,000. She thinks of her job as doing public service work by helping and making a positive impact in the lives of those appearing in her court. Last year, close to 11,000 cases were handled in Municipal Court. A question-and-answer time followed the presentation.

A business meeting followed with committee reports. Jane Broman will be scheduling our workers for December 24 through March 30. Let Jane know by November 24 if someone has any scheduling conflicts. Joy McCleery brought the Twig scrapbook for members to enjoy the pictures. She also reported the poinsettia orders are due Friday, November 16. Sharon Witten presented the 2019 slate of officers. They are as follows: Chairman, Kathy Keyser; first co-chairman, Nancy Wolverton; second co-chairman, Diane Haller; secretary, Barbara Sunderland; treasurer, Ella Jackson; and representative at large, Beverlee Profit. The next meeting will be the Christmas party at the Elks. The hostess will be the program committee and the invocation will be given by Judy Fox.

Members in attendance were Sandy Amundson, Sharon Bolenbaugh, Jane Broman, Judy Comer, Diana Crow, Del Free, Nancy Gribler, Diane Haller, Connie Hart, Linda Heath, Ella Jackson, Judy Jackson, Arlene Keyser, Kathy Keyser, Shirley Lichty, Judy Linton, Joy McCleery, Bev Mercer, Corrine Mowry, Sue Price, Beverlee Profit, Katy Sill, Shirley Soldner, Linda Stanley, Barb Sunderland, Sharon Witten, and Nancy Wolverton.