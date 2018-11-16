Chamber honors Van Wert small businesses, groups

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce local small businesses for the 14th year during its Salute to Small Business Luncheon held Thursday at Willow Bend Country Club.

“For 13 years we have honored the best of the best of our small businesses, and today we will continue that tradition,” said Chamber President/CEO Mark Verville. “Each person here has impacted, directly or indirectly, the success of a small business or have certainly been impacted by a small business here today.”

“What I hope each of you leaves with here today is the warmth of love of being recognized for what you do in our community,” added Seth Baker, executive secretary of the Van Wert County Foundation.

As it has the past several years, the Chamber honored small businesses — and business people — in a variety of categories. Those categories include Spirit of Entrepreneurship, Charitable Non-Profit, Service Industry Showcase, Retail Excellence, Palate Pleaser, and Community Champion.

In addition, a number of businesses that opened or moved in the past year were also honored under the Enterprise Recognition category.

New businesses honored include Adriel, AFLAC/Benji Wise, Eastside Auto Repair, Edward Jones/Eric Hurless, State Farm Insurance/Jeremy Hinton, Just For You Flowers, the Law Office of Dawn K. Kennedy, Midwest Sportswear, Pinnacle Treatment Center, Sisters Embroidery and More, Spherion, Stephanie Ann’s, Stonekote Epoxy Werks, Tech Solutions, and Van Wert Physical Therapy.

Finalists and winners in the individual categories are as follows:

Sprit of Entrepreneurship (honoring the entrepreneurial spirit) — The winner was National Door & Trim, while other nominees included Shine Premium Auto Detailing, Chet Straley of Straley Realty & Auctioneers, Burcham Printing, 133 Bistro, TAG Menswear, Eastside Auto, Brewed Expressions, Alliance Automation, and Sticky Rammel.

Charitable Non-Profit (for 501(c)(3) organizations that make an impact on the community) — The winner was the YWCA of Van Wert County, while other nominees included Main Street Van Wert and Portal 2:20 Teen Center.

Service Industry Showcase (businesses that provide services, rather than a product) — The winner was Koch Law Office, while nominees included Keister and Baker Law Office, Tisha Fast State Farm Insurance Agency, and StrategenceCapital.

Retail Excellence (established retail business that are involved in the community) — The winner was Elite Interiors, while other nominees included Slusher’s Jewelry/TAG Menswear, The Curvy Closet, Stephanie Ann’s, and Betsy’s Boutique.

Palate Pleaser (established food service business or restaurant) — Brewed Expressions was the winner in this category, while nominees included 133 Bistro, Truly Divine, Collins Fine Foods, Wild Hare BBQ, and Sycamore Ice Cream of Van Wert.

Community Champion (individual or business that exhibit exemplary service to the community over several years) — The winner was Andy Czajkowski, owner of StateWide Ford Lincoln and other local businesses, while other nominees included Eric McCracken of Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service, and The Marsh Foundation, First Federal of Van Wert, Mark White/YMCA, and Gen X Training Studio.

Czajkowski, a New Jersey native, had nothing but good things to say about his adopted community of Van Wert.

“What a great community, what a great group of people,” he said, noting that the people of Van Wert rallied around him when he was dealing with cancer a few years ago and the community has made him and his family more successful than he thought possible.

He also had a challenge for his fellow business people:

“My challenge to you going forward is ‘what is best for the community?’” he added. “How do you make an impact on our home?”

This year’s event was sponsored by Citizens National Bank and local accounting firm Shultz Huber & Associates.

Shown are small businesses that began in the past year that were honored under the Enterprise Recognition portion of the luncheon. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent