Recker is NW District Coach of the Year

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert head football coach Keith Recker has been named Division IV Northwest District Coach of the Year by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Recker’s Cougars 8-2 during the regular season, then defeated Huron in the regional quarterfinals before falling to St. Marys Memorial. It was the first playoff appearance for Van Wert since the 2000 season.

After being named Western Buckeye League Offensive Back of the Year, Van Wert’s Nate Place earned first team All Northwest District honors, but not as a quarterback. Place, who rushed for 1,591 yards 27 touchdowns received accolades as a running back.

Also named first team All Northwest District: Van Wert defensive lineman Keagon Hammons, who finished the season with 14 sacks.

Fellow defensive lineman Joey Schaufelberger earned second team All Northwest District honors, along with teammates Parker Conrad (linebacker) and Jalen McCracken (defensive back). Drew Bagley was named honorable mention All-Northwest District as a defensive lineman.

Crestview quarterback Drew Kline was named first team Division VII All Northwest District, while Wade Sheets earned the same honor at defensive back.

Crestview offensive lineman Micah Snyder was named to the All Northwest District second team, along with linebacker Brody Brecht. Isaiah LaTurner was named honorable mention All Northwest District.