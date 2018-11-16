McKeddie seminar very informative

After her first presentation to members of the Van Wert Area Photography Club and visitors went so well, professional photographer Carrie McKeddie was invited to speak again on Thursday, November 8. It was another outstanding performance!

First she explained what a DSLR (digital single lens reflex) camera was and what advantages its construction provided. Again using excellent graphics, she proceeded to point out the various features on the front of the camera and their functions, then continued to do the same for the back of the camera and the top of the camera in that order.

It was in elaborating on what some functions did, that she provided first-hand knowledge on how beneficial this particular feature could be to the photographer in producing an outstanding image. One such side trip was into the realm of HDR (high dynamic range). This is a method of under exposing a scene, normally exposing it, and over exposing it to combine the three into one photo that results in the dark areas being more visible and the light areas not so glaring. She illustrated this method by showing a photo on her laptop that was produced that way.

VWAPC members have been so impressed with Carrie’s content and presentation, that they invited her to be the featured speaker at their April, May, October, and November meetings, which will also be open to the public at no charge. She accepted the invitation much to the pleasure of those present.

It was announced that the Celina Photography Club will host a free multimedia program by professional photographer, Chuck Haney, at the Richardson Bretz Memorial Building in Celina on Tuesday, November 27, at 7 p.m. Look for more details on this event next week.