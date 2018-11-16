Langdon wins weekly award

Lincolnview High School sophomore Madison Langdon is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. Langdon, who was nominated by athletic director Greg Leeth, has a 4.0 GPA and was an individual qualifier at last Saturday’s State Cross Country meet. She also runs track for the Lady Lancers. Langdon is the final Student Athlete of the Week of the 2018 fall sports season. The weekly feature will return on Friday, December 7. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent